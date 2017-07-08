Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Smashes ninth homer of year Saturday

Donaldson went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer, three walks and two runs Saturday against the Astros.

Donaldson blasted his ninth homer of the season to erase a one-run deficit which helped the Blue Jays pick up a home victory. The blast was his first since June 11, and he's now slugging .478, and hopefully he'll get back on track as the second half of the season approaches.