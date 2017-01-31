Howell agreed to a one-year contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday pending a physical, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The 33-year-old has spent the last four seasons in the Dodgers bullpen, accumulating a 2.49 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 205.2 relief innings. The southpaw has especially stymied lefties in the past, as they batted a collective .210/.283/.274 against him in 423 plate appearances with the Dodgers. He dropped off a little last year, posting a 4.09 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 50.2 innings, but the Blue Jays are hoping he can get back on track in their bullpen.