Graterol was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

A spot was needed for Chris Coghlan and Graterol was the roster casualty. The team's acquisition of Luke Maile last week made Graterol expandable. The 28-year-old Graterol has hit .281/.311/.341 in parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level.