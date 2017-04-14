Blue Jays' Juan Graterol: Designated for assignment
Graterol was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
A spot was needed for Chris Coghlan and Graterol was the roster casualty. The team's acquisition of Luke Maile last week made Graterol expandable. The 28-year-old Graterol has hit .281/.311/.341 in parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level.
