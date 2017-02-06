Maese is working to develop a slider to complement his sinking fastball, Jays Journal reports.

Maese saw his stock spike just ahead of the 2015 draft amid reports of his fastball touching the mid-90s, and while he sits more comfortably in the 91-93 range, the early returns have been very positive. In 2016, the Jays' No. 5 pitching prospect managed a strong 2.94 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and 1.6 BB/9 over 82.2 innings between two Single-A levels. Although Maese may not hold much fantasy appeal yet, his development is worth watching in 2017 as he continues following the path of a projected MLB starter.