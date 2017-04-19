Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Goes deep against Boston
Smoak went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss against Boston.
The first baseman has been warming up after starting 2017 just 4-for-24 (.208) with eight strikeouts. Over his last four games, Smoak is 5-for-13 (.385) with a pair of round trippers, a double and just the second triple of his career. Expect to see the 30-year-old in the lineup more frequently as Toronto looks to find any answer to its awful 2-11 start to the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Homers in loss to Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sits out second consecutive game•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Left off Opening Day starting lineup•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.