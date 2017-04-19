Smoak went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss against Boston.

The first baseman has been warming up after starting 2017 just 4-for-24 (.208) with eight strikeouts. Over his last four games, Smoak is 5-for-13 (.385) with a pair of round trippers, a double and just the second triple of his career. Expect to see the 30-year-old in the lineup more frequently as Toronto looks to find any answer to its awful 2-11 start to the season.