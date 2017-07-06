Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Hammering way towards first ASG

Smoak went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, his 23rd of the year, Wednesday against the Yankees.

His third-inning blast off Michael Pineda gave Smoak 55 RBI this year, four short of his career high set two seasons ago. Now in his eighth MLB campaign, the 30-year-old is enjoying a massive breakout performance that's made him the AL's starting first baseman in next week's All-Star Game.