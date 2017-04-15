Smoak went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Orioles.

The first baseman entered the game hitless in his previous nine at-bats before drilling an RBI single to left field in the second inning Friday. Two frames later, Smoak launched his first homer of the campaign. Although it was a productive night, there's been no signal that Smoak will break out of the platoon he's currently serving in.

