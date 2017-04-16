Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Out of lineup Sunday
Smoak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
The Blue Jays wanted to give Jose Bautista a day out of the field, so he'll serve as the designated hitter while Kendrys Morales moves over to first base, leaving no room in the lineup for Smoak. Josh Donaldson's (calf) recent placement on the disabled list still figures to create an easier path to at-bats than would normally exist for Smoak, but he'll likely need to experience some success before warranting much attention outside of AL-only leagues.
