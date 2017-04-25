Smoak is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

The Blue Jays are playing in a National League ballpark, so Smoak will head to the bench while Kendrys Morales draws the start at first base. Smoak has been solid at the plate lately, as he's hit .296 with six RBI and a .960 OPS over the last seven days.

