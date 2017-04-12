Smoak is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers, Sportsnet's Mike Wilner reports.

With Josh Donaldson (calf) getting eased back as the DH, Kendrys Morales will get the start at first base, relegating Smoak to the bench. Once Donaldson is ready to return to the field, Smoak should return to a fairly regular role as the starting first baseman.