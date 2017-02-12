Smoak will start the season playing the heavy side of a platoon at first base with Steve Pearce, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Smoak will get to start against righties while Pearce takes on southpaws. Assuming Pearce fully recovers from offseason elbow surgery, Smoak will have his hands full holding onto the part-time job. Smoak formed an effective platoon with Chris Colabello in 2015, but last year he hit just .217 with a .314 on-base percentage, and that simply won't cut it, especially after the Jays handed Pearce a two-year, $12.5 million contract in December.