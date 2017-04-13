Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Sits out second consecutive game
Smoak is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Josh Donaldson still isn't ready to play in the field, so Smoak will have to stay on the bench while Kendrys Morales mans first base. Smoak is expected to resume his role as the everyday first baseman once Donaldson returns to the hot corner.
