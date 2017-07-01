Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smashes 22nd home run Friday

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two walks Friday against the Red Sox.

Smoak crushed his 22nd home run of the campaign in the first inning to give the Blue Jays an early lead in a game they'd eventually lose. With almost three months in the books, he's making fantasy owners believe that his magical breakout season isn't a mirage, as evidenced by his excellent .297/.366/.589 slash line.

