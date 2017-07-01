Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Smashes 22nd homer of year Friday

Smoak went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and two walks Friday against the Red Sox.

Smoak crushed his 22nd homer of the campaign in the first inning to give the Blue Jays an early lead in a game they'd eventually lose. With almost 3 months in the books, he's making fantasy owners believe that his magical breakout season isn't a mirage, as evidenced by his excellent .297/.366/.589 slash line.