Blue Jays' Justin Smoak: Tags 24th homer Sunday in Detroit
Smoak went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Tigers.
The first-year All-Star went without a hit in the two games following the break, but got back on track in a big way Sunday. Smoak's first-inning blast pumped his home run and RBI totals to 24 and 58, respectively. He's already surpassed his career high for long balls, and now sits just one RBI away from matching his best season. It's tough to believe Smoak will continue at this pace (43 home runs and 103 RBI), but then again, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who predicted the 30-year-old would be rank in the AL's top-10 in homers, RBI, slugging percentage (.571) and OPS (.929) through 90 games.
