Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets day off Saturday
Morales is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Morales will get a deserved day off after starting each of the last 26 games for the Blue Jays. Josh Donaldson will occupy the DH spot in his absence, with Russell Martin starting at third base and Luke Maile behind the dish.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Last-minute addition to Thursday lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Occupies spot on bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Knocks in one run Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Hits decisive two-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Launches ninth homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Collects four hits Thursday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...