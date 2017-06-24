Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Gets day off Saturday

Morales is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will get a deserved day off after starting each of the last 26 games for the Blue Jays. Josh Donaldson will occupy the DH spot in his absence, with Russell Martin starting at third base and Luke Maile behind the dish.

