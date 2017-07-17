Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Goes deep Sunday in Detroit

Morales went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and one walk in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Morales' first-inning shot, his 17th of the year, came with the bases empty thanks to Justin Smoak's two-run blast just two pitches earlier. With Sunday's homer, the slugger is now on pace to go deep 30 times for a second straight season. Although his .251/.302/.449 slash line is noticeably down from the last two years in Kansas City, Morales is still providing useful numbers, and it could get even better if Toronto's lineup can improve down the stretch.