Morales went 2-for-1 with a solo home run in the ninth inning of Thursday's loss to Boston.

The long fly was Toronto's only run and sent the game to extra innings, but Boston rallied in the top of the 10th for the win. It was Morales' third home run and ninth RBI of the campaign, but with a .232/.317/.429 slash line, it's been a hit-or-miss start for the veteran.