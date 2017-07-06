Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homers Wednesday in New York

Morales went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Yankees.

Morales' 16th blast of the season filled the latter half of a back-to-back job in the third inning off Michael Pineda. Toronto's prize off-season acquisition is now on pace to slug 30-plus homers and drive in 90-plus runs. On the flip side, Morales is striking out at a rate that would tag him with a career-high 140 whiffs by season's end.