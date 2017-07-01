Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out of Saturday's lineup

Morales is out of Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.

He hit .257 with an uncharacteristic 34:3 K:BB in 101 June at-bats. His season marks are much closer to his career 18.1 percent strikeout rate and 7.2 percent walk rate, so last month was likely just an odd outlier. Even with his struggles, he managed to hit five home runs and drive in 14 in June, bringing his season totals to 15 home runs and 44 RBI. Josh Donaldson will start at DH and hit third Saturday.