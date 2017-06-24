Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Crushes ninth homer of season Saturday
Pillar went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Royals.
Pillar blasted his ninth bomb of the season to tie the game in the seventh inning of a losing effort. Despite having hit a fair number of homers, his .254/.308/.416 slash line makes him a weak fantasy option.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Dropped to sixth in return Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Dropped from leadoff spot•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Benched Wednesday amid slump•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits three-run homer in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits 14th double Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Steals another base Sunday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...