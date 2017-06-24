Pillar went 2-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Royals.

Pillar blasted his ninth bomb of the season to tie the game in the seventh inning of a losing effort. Despite having hit a fair number of homers, his .254/.308/.416 slash line makes him a weak fantasy option.

