Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Heads to bench Monday
Pillar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pillar is just 2-for-21 (.095) over his last six starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Ezequiel Carrera will start in his place in center field.
