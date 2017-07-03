Pillar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pillar is just 2-for-21 (.095) over his last six starts, so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Ezequiel Carrera will start in his place in center field.

