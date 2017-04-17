Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Launches first big fly
Pillar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, his first of the year, and a double in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.
The Jays turned to Pillar to fill the leadoff role for a third straight contest Sunday, and he rewarded the club with his best game of the season. The outfielder is riding a modest five-game hitting streak that includes a .385 (5-for-13) batting average when hitting first in the lineup. Devon Travis, who Pillar displaced atop the order, went a paltry 3-for 31 (.097) in his time at leadoff, so it looks like the latter will continue to see extra at-bats as the team's table setter.
