Pillar went 3-for-4 with a pair of steals in Wednesday's win over Boston.

Despite doing that fine work at the top of the order, Pillar was unable to come around and score thanks to the failings of Toronto's middle-of-the-order sluggers. He's been one of the only guys who's producing, as Pillar's hitting a smooth .345, although he only has two RBI and three runs. The steals were also his first two of the season.