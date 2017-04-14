Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Tops Friday's lineup
Pillar is batting leadoff Friday against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Blue Jays Radio Network reports.
Pillar spent most of the season thus far toward the bottom of the batting order, and although he has only amassed a .242 batting average, manager John Gibbons will place him atop the lineup in an effort to jolt the Blue Jays offense into action. This could help Pillar garner a few more runs scored if he can maintain this position in the order.
