Pillar will not suit up for Team Israel in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Jon Morosi reports.

The consensus had been that Pillar would play in the 2017 WBC for Israel, but that is no longer the case. After hitting .278 with 12 homers and 25 stolen bases in 2015, the Jays' center fielder had a disappointing season last year (.266 with seven home runs and 14 stolen bases). His lackluster performance cost him the leadoff job, negatively affecting his plate appearances and opportunities to collect fantasy-worthy stats. If Devon Travis struggles atop the team's batting order this season, Pillar may get another crack at the job, but that's not on the radar just yet. His stellar defense will make him a mainstay in the Jays' lineup; however, the 28-year-old entering his fourth season is best-suited for deeper leagues as of now.