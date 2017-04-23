Blue Jays' Leonel Campos: Headed up to Toronto
Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet reports.
In a corresponding move, Danny Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Campos has pitched five games (6.2 innings) with Buffalo this season, during which he's allowed three runs off four hits and four walks.
