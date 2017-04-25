Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The return of J.P. Howell (shoulder) spells the end of Campos' tenure on the major-league roster. Campos made one appearance during his short stint with Toronto, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings against the Angels on Saturday. He figures to ride the shuttle throughout most of the season.

