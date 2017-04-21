Gurriel has a right hamstring strain and the club will be conservative with bringing him back to action, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Gurriel suffered the injury during his minor league debut Tuesday, in which he went 1-for-2 with a double. The 23-year-old also dealt with thumb and hamstring injuries throughout spring camp, so the Blue Jays will exercise great caution with the young shortstop. He'll spend some time on the 7-Day DL for the time being.