Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Injured in first minor-league game
Gurriel was removed from his minor-league debut when he came up limping while running the bases in Tuesday's game for High-A Dunedin, Robert Murray of Fan Rag Sports reports.
After appearing in a few spring training contests with the big-league club, the Jays' No. 7 prospect began 2017 in Dunedin on the seven-day DL. Tuesday's occurrence appeared to be a problem with the same leg that hindered Gurriel originally. The organization has no reason to push his recovery and risk long-term problems, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Gurriel land right back on the DL -- for an extended period -- in the coming days.
