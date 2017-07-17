Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Designated for assignment
The Blue Jays designated Harrell for assignment Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Dominic Leone will assume Harrell's spot in the bullpen after the 32-year-old scuffled in his four relief appearances, giving up five runs on 10 hits and four walks in 6.1 innings. Harrell is expected to pass through waivers unclaimed, and if that's the case, he'll likely accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Buffalo and work as a swingman.
