Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Joining major-league club
Harrell's contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Blue Jays need bullpen reinforcements, so Harrell was summoned prior to the matinee game against the Red Sox. He logged a 2.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 21.1 innings at Triple-A working as a starter, but will likely serve as a long reliever in the big leagues.
More News
