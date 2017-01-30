Harrell agreed to a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 31-year-old posted a 4.21 ERA across 47 innings with the Braves and Rangers last season, starting all nine games he appeared in. He has primarily featured as a starter in his six-year career, and Toronto could use starting pitching depth at Triple-A, but he could also see a move to the bullpen in an attempt to make the Blue Jays' roster.