Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Signs minor league contract with Blue Jays
Harrell agreed to a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 31-year-old posted a 4.21 ERA across 47 innings with the Braves and Rangers last season, starting all nine games he appeared in. He has primarily featured as a starter in his six-year career, and Toronto could use starting pitching depth at Triple-A, but he could also see a move to the bullpen in an attempt to make the Blue Jays' roster.
More News
-
Lucas Harrell: Becomes free agent Friday•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Clears waivers, decision looming•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Placed on DL with groin strain•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Suffers groin strain•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Struggles in no-decision against Rockies•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Will make next scheduled start•