Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Hits DL with knee injury
Maile was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right knee inflammation, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Though the Blue Jays will use the open spot on the active roster for newly acquired backstop Miguel Montero, it doesn't seem that Maile's move to the DL is the result of a phantom injury. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, Maile is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, suggesting a more serious issue than simple inflammation may be at play. Regardless of the severity of his condition, Maile may be bound for Triple-A Buffalo once he's activated unless manager John Gibbons decides to carry three catchers.
