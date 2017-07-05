Maile underwent an MRI on Tuesday, revealing a torn meniscus in his right knee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

Maile landed on the DL prior to Tuesday's afternoon game against the Yankees with inflammation, but the situation became much more significant following the results of the MRI. The team is considering all options, including different treatment plans while surgery remains on the table. It is unclear what the timetable would look like if Maile does indeed need to go the surgical route, but he could miss an extended period of time moving forward.