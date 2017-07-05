Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Tests reveal torn meniscus
Maile underwent an MRI on Tuesday, revealing a torn meniscus in his right knee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.
Maile landed on the DL prior to Tuesday's afternoon game against the Yankees with inflammation, but the situation became much more significant following the results of the MRI. The team is considering all options, including different treatment plans while surgery remains on the table. It is unclear what the timetable would look like if Maile does indeed need to go the surgical route, but he could miss an extended period of time moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Hits DL with knee injury•
-
Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Ends hitting streak with rough night•
-
Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Sits out Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Working as primary catcher with Martin out•
-
Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Called up by Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Headed to Toronto organization•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...