Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Will require procedure
According to manager John Gibbons, Maile will require a procedure on the torn meniscus in his right knee, The Associated Press reports.
The Jays were hopeful that surgery might be avoidable, but the skipper's comments made clear that Maile is headed under the knife. Any value that the backup catcher brought to deep leagues is now out the window. The recently acquired Miguel Montero steps in as the new reserve behind Russell Martin.
