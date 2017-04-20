Estrada allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six scoreless innings during Thursday's loss to Boston. He did not factor into the decision.

Outside of a rough outing against Tampa Bay (five runs allowed through five innings), Estrada has limited opposing hitters and allowed just two runs through 19 frames. He's also struck out 15 batters through 13 scoreless innings in his past two starts. Still chasing his first win of the season, Estrada visits the Cardinals for his next start.