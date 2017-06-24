Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Fires quality start Saturday
Estrada (4-6) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals.
Estrada gave up a pair of solo homers, and although he registered a quality start, the Blue Jays offense was unable to give him enough run support, leading to his sixth defeat of the season. After coming into this game having allowed 23 runs over his last 16.1 innings covering four starts, he showed signs of life in terms of possibly turning things around. However, until he can string together some consistent success, his 4.89 ERA makes him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Friday against the Red Sox.
