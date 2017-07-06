Estrada (4-6) lasted just 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five Yankees in Wednesday's no-decision.

Unfortunately for the veteran and his owners, Estrada was unable to capitalize on a five-run lead handed to him early in the contest. After setting down the first nine Yankees in order, he walked Brett Gardner to open the fourth inning, then Aaron Judge followed with a two-run blast. Things came undone from there for Estrada, who's now failed to pitch past the fifth frame in four of his last five starts. The 34-year-old right-hander will look to gather himself over the break after posting a 5.17 ERA through 18 first-half starts.