Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Happily turns calendar to July
Estrada struggled over six June starts, going 0-4 with a 9.11 ERA and .353 BAA in 27.2 innings.
The veteran posted an awful 27:18 K:BB rate last month, something unusual for the man with a career 3.02 K/BB over 10 big-league seasons. Estrada failed to get past the fifth frame in four of his six outings and gave up at least six runs in three of those starts. He'll enter July with a 4.86 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 17 games, both of which are career-worst marks since becoming a full-time starter in 2012 with Milwaukee.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Walks seven in no-decision Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Fires quality start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows six through just 3.2 innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Hit hard again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could become trade chip soon•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Suffers fourth loss Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...