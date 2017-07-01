Estrada struggled over six June starts, going 0-4 with a 9.11 ERA and .353 BAA in 27.2 innings.

The veteran posted an awful 27:18 K:BB rate last month, something unusual for the man with a career 3.02 K/BB over 10 big-league seasons. Estrada failed to get past the fifth frame in four of his six outings and gave up at least six runs in three of those starts. He'll enter July with a 4.86 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 17 games, both of which are career-worst marks since becoming a full-time starter in 2012 with Milwaukee.