Estrada (0-1) scattered four hits and three walks across seven scoreless innings while striking out eight batters during Saturday's win over Baltimore.

This was the 33-year-old righty's best start of the season and it lowered his ERA to a respectable 3.50. After flashing potential earlier in his career, Estrada has put it all together through two seasons with Toronto and emerged as a serviceable fantasy asset. He even rebounded in the punchout department with a 22.8 strikeout percentage last year. It isn't out of the question to fade Estrada against daunting opponents, but his admirable upside was on full display Saturday.