Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Struggles against the Tigers

Estrada (4-6) allowed four runs off five hits and four walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings of work during Sunday's no-decision against the Tigers.

Estrada couldn't last past the fifth inning for the third consecutive start, and was unable to escape from a jam in the fourth during Sunday's (loss). This most concerning aspect of Estrada's game has been his propensity to give opposing batters free bases, with 23 walks doled out over his last 24.1 innings (five starts) on the mound. The right-hander will look to turn things around in Cleveland on Friday during his next projected outing.