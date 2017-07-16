Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Struggles against the Tigers
Estrada (4-6) allowed four runs off five hits and four walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings of work during Sunday's no-decision against the Tigers.
Estrada couldn't last past the fifth inning for the third consecutive start, and was unable to escape from a jam in the fourth during Sunday's (loss). This most concerning aspect of Estrada's game has been his propensity to give opposing batters free bases, with 23 walks doled out over his last 24.1 innings (five starts) on the mound. The right-hander will look to turn things around in Cleveland on Friday during his next projected outing.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Gives away big lead Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Happily turns calendar to July•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Walks seven in no-decision Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Fires quality start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows six through just 3.2 innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Hit hard again Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...