Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Walks seven in no-decision Friday
Estrada (4-6) allowed two runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Red Sox.
Estrada struggled to find the strike zone, and his wildness forced his removal from the game after 94 pitches. He's posted just a single quality start over his last six outings while walking at least four batters in each of his last three starts, and along with a 4.86 ERA, he's been a liability in fantasy lineups during this rough stretch. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Fires quality start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Allows six through just 3.2 innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Hit hard again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Could become trade chip soon•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Suffers fourth loss Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Stumbles in start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...