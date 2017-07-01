Estrada (4-6) allowed two runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Red Sox.

Estrada struggled to find the strike zone, and his wildness forced his removal from the game after 94 pitches. He's posted just a single quality start over his last six outings while walking at least four batters in each of his last three starts, and along with a 4.86 ERA, he's been a liability in fantasy lineups during this rough stretch. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees.