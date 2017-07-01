Estrada (4-6) allowed two runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Red Sox.

Estrada struggled to find the strike zone, and his wildness forced his removal from the game after 94 pitches. He's posted just a single quality start over his last six outings while walking at least four batters in each of his last three starts, and along with a 4.86 ERA, he's been a liability in fantasy lineups during this rough stretch. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Yankees.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories