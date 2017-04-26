Blue Jays' Marco Estrada: Whiffs nine in Tuesday's no-decision
Estrada (0-1) gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.
It's his third straight quality start and fourth in five outings this season, but Estrada is still searching for his first win despite a strong 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through 30 innings. He'll look for some more timely run support in his next start Sunday at home against the Rays.
