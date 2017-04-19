Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Bombed by Red Sox
Stroman (1-2) gave up six runs on 11 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Boston.
His teammates battled back late, but not quite far enough to get Stroman off the hook. This serves as an ugly reminder to Stroman owners of the perils of AL East pitcher ownership -- all those starts against the Red Sox, Yankees and Orioles promise to be no fun at all. Still, Stroman has quality stuff, so outings like this one should be the exception rather than the rule. He'll next face the Angels on the road Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Notches complete-game loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fires 6.1 strong innings in win•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Shines in WBC final•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Starts for USA in WBC finale•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Starts Friday for Team USA•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Sparkles in WBC start•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...