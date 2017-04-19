Stroman (1-2) gave up six runs on 11 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Boston.

His teammates battled back late, but not quite far enough to get Stroman off the hook. This serves as an ugly reminder to Stroman owners of the perils of AL East pitcher ownership -- all those starts against the Red Sox, Yankees and Orioles promise to be no fun at all. Still, Stroman has quality stuff, so outings like this one should be the exception rather than the rule. He'll next face the Angels on the road Sunday.