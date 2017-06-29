Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Dominates O's on Wednesday
Stroman (8-4) scattered five hits and a walk over 7.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles. He struck out eight.
The right-hander threw a career-high 119 pitches (70 strikes) in the dominant outing, generating 11 groundball outs versus only two flyouts to lower his ERA to 3.41. Stroman rebounded nicely from a rough road start against Texas, but he faces a tough task in his next trip to the mound Monday in Yankee Stadium.
