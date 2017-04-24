Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Downs Angels in second complete game
Stroman (2-2) pitched a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five in Sunday's victory over the Angels.
Following a shaky start, an argument with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus over an illegal quick-pitch ruling seemed to motivate Stroman. The fiery right-hander was angered when the umpire awarded first base to Kole Calhoun in the third inning because the hurler threw a 3-1 pitch before the batter was deemed to be ready. Toronto manager John Gibbons was ejected for arguing the call, and the Angels scored on back-to-back singles immediately afterward. Stroman took a few deep breaths and responded by keeping the Halos off base for the next five innings while retiring 17 consecutive hitters. The 25-year-old has now banked complete games in two of his last three starts. Despite a rather unlucky .320 BABIP, Stroman owns a great 3.10 ERA and 3.03 FIP through four starts. He'll toe the rubber next on Friday against the Rays.
