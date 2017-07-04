Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Experiences possible blister in loss to Yankees
Stroman (8-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings in Monday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out three.
Stroman got off to a rocky start in this one, allowing a pair of runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman in the first inning. He settled down after that point, allowing just three hits over the next four frames, but he was checked for a blister by the training staff at one point and later departed with just 79 pitches under his belt. The severity of any finger issues Stroman is experiencing remains to be seen, but he is currently scheduled to start Saturday against the Astros.
