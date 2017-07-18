Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fans five in no-decision
Stroman allowed three runs -- all unearned -- on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters during Monday's win over Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.
There have been a few blips on the radar for Stroman this year, but he's now allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his past nine outings and sports a 3.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 for the campaign. Those are excellent numbers, and the 26-year-old righty should continue to be viewed as a solid fantasy option moving forward. Stroman projects to face Cleveland at Progressive Field in his next start.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Strikes out six in Saturday victory•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Experiences possible blister in loss to Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Rolls into summer looking good•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Dominates O's on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Serves up seven runs through four in loss•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...