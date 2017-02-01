Stroman said the left knee he had surgically repaired in March 2015 is back to 100 percent, the Toronto Star reports.

The Jays' ace has emphasized the importance of having a stronger landing leg, mentioning that it will allow him to throw harder, go deeper into games and have more control. In 2015, Stroman returned to the mound six months after surgery to help the Blue Jays end a 22-year playoff drought. He was the Opening Day starter last year and worked over 200 innings in the regular season, posting a 9-10 record and 4.37 earned-run average over 32 starts. Due to last season's unappealing numbers, some owners may make the unwise decision to lower their interest before draft day rolls around.